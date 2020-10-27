Steuben County sees over 1,000 COVID-19 cases

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has confirmed an additional 44 cases of coronavirus bringing the county total to 1,041 confirmed cases.

There are 274 currently active cases.

City of Corning (7)

City of Hornell

Town of Addison (4)

Town of Campbell

Town of Caton (2)

Town of Corning (5)

Town of Erwin (3)

Town of Fremont

Town of Hartsville

Town of Hornellsville (3)

Town of Howard

Town of Lindley

Town of Prattsburgh (2)

Town of Thurston

Town of Troupsburg

Town of Tuscarora (2)

Town of Woodhull (2)

Village of Bath

Village of Canisteo (5)

Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.