Steuben County police reform plan headed to county legislature

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Steuben County’s final police reform plan will go before the county legislature on January 25, after weeks of public review.

The plan is Steuben County’s effort to modernize police practices in accordance with an executive order Governor Cuomo issued in June, requiring every police department in the state to develop a plan by April 1, 2021. The public review process ended on December 23.

In a statement released Monday, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said the plan is “based on an 80 percent public approval rating and a better understanding of the challenges county residents face daily.”

The sheriff says reform efforts already in place include:

Setting up criminal penalties for a police officer or peace officer who uses a chokehold that causes serious physical injury or death

Requiring police or peace officers – on- or off-duty — who discharge their weapon under circumstances where a person could be struck by a bullet to verbally report the incident within six hours and file a written report within 48 hours.

Police departments must submit annual reports on arrest-related deaths to the state Department of Criminal Justice Services, as well as the Governor and the State Legislature

Any alleged police misconduct resulting in death — and any death in the county jail — will be investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office. There will also be an effort to standardize complaints against police officers in all county law enforcement agencies.

The sheriff says other reforms enacted in 2020 solidified the rights of any person not under arrest or in custody to record police activities without having the recordings or recording devices taken away.

The reforms also include penalties for “falsely summoning a police officer when there is no reason to believe a crime, offense or threat has been committed.”

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says goals for the new year include training to improve police perceptions on race, ethnicity, and sex, and programs to reduce stress among members of law enforcement.