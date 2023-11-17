ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wayland man was arrested and charged with arson, animal cruelty, and more after a series of events that started with a fire in a trailer.

According to New York State Police, troopers were called to the trailer fire on September 29 on State Route 63. Investigators determined Duane Cansdale Jr., 30, “intentionally” and “regularly” started fires on the floor of the trailer for warmth.

Police said Cansdale fled before fire crews arrived. He was later charged with two counts of arson and one count of reckless endangerment of property.

The next day, police were called to a home in Wayland for a reported order of protection violation. Investigators said Cansdale went to the home, argued with a resident, and took a dog. When troopers got to the scene, they say Cansdale refused to follow their orders and walked away, pulling the dog so forcefully with a choke collar that it vomited multiple times.

Cansdale was charged with aggravated criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, aggravated cruelty to animals, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal trespass.

One day later, police say a witness saw Cansdale with the subject of an order of protection taking things from the burned down trailer on State Route 63. He was additionally charged with aggravated criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

Cansdale was jailed and awaits his next scheduled court appearance.