Steuben County declares State of Emergency, orders Addison evacuation over flash flooding

STEUBEN CO., N.Y. (WROC) — Steuben County declared a State of Emergency beginning 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening due to flash flooding in the area.

The county has also ordered the evacuation of the southside of the Village of Addison, adjoining Tuscarora Creek. County officials say they expect creek flooding to break records, and potentially top the levy.

Residents of the southside of Addison are urged to evacuate immediately. A Red Cross emergency shelter has been established at the Corning-Painted Post High School at 201 Cantigney St, Corning, NY.

A section of Route 64 in Bristol is closed due to flooding cars are being turned around @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/Pfj3mQFltB — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) August 19, 2021

Until further notice, travel is prohibited in the towns of West Union, Woodhull, Troupsburg, Tuscarora, Greenwood, Canisteo, Hornellsville, and Jasper.

Residents are asked to stay off the roadways to allow emergency vehicles to respond to emergencies. The county is asking residents to avoid calling 911 “unless it is for a true emergency.”

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office has also issued a no unnecessary travel advisory dur to heavy rainfall.