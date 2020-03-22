Steuben County confirms third positive case of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WROC) — The Steuben County Public Health Department confirmed a third resident has tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

Health officials say the individual is a resident of the City of Corning but is currently residing in Penn Yan. They say the individual is currently in isolation.

The Public Health Department is continuing to investigate and identify close contacts with the person who tested positive.

They say the individual was known to be at Miller Bros. Auto Sales in East Corning on Friday, March 13. They are urging anyone that was at the business on Friday, March 13 to contact the Public Health Office at 607-664-2438.