MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Local school districts in Monroe County are focusing on recruitment efforts early this year.

Staffing is still a challenge for many; bus drivers, substitute teachers or teaching aides, are all hard to come by.

Ned Dale is Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources in the Hilton Central School District. He says over the past few years, staffing has not gotten easier.

“We have not been at full capacity all year,” said Dale.

Positions in all areas, are at an all time low — a reality for schools across the nation.

“Typically recruitment doesn’t start until April. We’re out here in March already recruiting,” he said.

Now he’s teaming with several districts in Monroe County, compiling job openings in one place. It’s part of a new campaign with the goal of involving the community; anyone and everyone can “step up” and help.

“Some have come back as cleaners, some have returned, we see some people come back and say, ‘you know what, I want to drive a bus,’ which is great,” he said.

But even with job fairs, and social media campaigns like “Step Up For Schools”, Dale says applications are struggling.

To broaden their search, they’re even working with college students.

“And then they gain that valuable in-school experience, and at the same time take classes simultaneously,” he said.

If you’re contemplating “stepping up” and helping fill a role, Dale says consider looking at the school nearest to you.

There’s likely an opportunity, just for you.

“People can give back in any capacity,” he said. “Doesn’t just mean educating, it means making sure classrooms are clean, making sure student has necessary support from an adult.”

Some districts, including Hilton, are getting creative with referral bonuses. Any employees who refer individuals to be teaching assistants, bus drivers and more would receive those bonuses.