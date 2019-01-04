State trooper facing more charges for forcible touching Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The state trooper arrested in November, accused of groping a woman at a garage in Rochester, is now facing two additional charges of forcible touching.

In an update, New York State Police say Jason Sears is facing two new counts related to an incident in 2017. He remains suspended without pay from the force.

The charges follow Sears' arrest in November after he was accused of grabbing a receptionist at an auto garage in the city.

According to court papers, the victim says Sears, who was picking up his truck, reached down the front of her shirt while she was on the phone with someone else. The victim said she had to hug herself to get him to stop.

Moments later, however, the victim said Sears once again reached into her shirt and under her bra. When she told him to stop, she says he responded by complimenting her breasts and by writing down his phone number, while asking her to send him something "good."

The victim said Sears "reeked" of alcohol at the time.