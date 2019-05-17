State to close Livingston County Correctional Facility

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SONYEA, NY (WROC) -- A prison in Livingston County is set to close its door, state officials announced Friday.

Senator Pat Gallivan and Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes write in a release that the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has slated to close the facility in September.

State officials say a "historic decrease in crime" prison populations have continued to fall. Currently, the Livingston Facility houses 806 prisoners, just short of its 874 max population, with 327 workers.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says the closure won't impact safety in other facilities. “The closures will eliminate approximately 1,200 vacant beds without impacting the safety and security of the 52 remaining facilities. The Department’s closure plan provides a variety of options for staff to transition to other facilities or state agencies and continue their employment with the State.”

In a news release, Gallivan slammed the decision, writing: “I am disappointed to learn of the decision by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) to close the Livingston Correctional Facility in September. I thank the dedicated men and women who work at the facility and understand that this is a difficult time for them and their families. Over the next several months, I will work with DOCCS and the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible and that all employees are afforded an opportunity to move to other facilities within DOCCS."

Byrnes adds, "It is disheartening to hear that the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) has made the decision to sacrifice more upstate jobs. Closing the Livingston Correctional Facility this September will be a devastating loss for Livingston County, which has relied on this facility as its primary source of employment. In the coming months, I will work to cushion the impact of this terrible decision on our local economy and hardworking families who don’t deserve this."