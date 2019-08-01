NY Senate and Assembly make plea for Lyons mobile home park residents

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Two state lawmakers have reached out to Attorney General Leticia James and asked her to look into the dire situation at the Canalside Mobile Home park in Lyons.

The park has now gone 20 days without power. The town had to shut the power off due to what they say were very serious electrical problems in the park. Naked wires, antiquated equipment, and power surges were a common occurrence. The Code Enforcer says the serious electrical problems started in 2017, and it is up to the park owner, Phil Provenzano, to fix the issues.

Tenants are being told via texts they are still expected to pay rent for the month — or face eviction.

“No one who works hard and pays their rent on time should be left stranded without power by their landlord for weeks. This is not acceptable,” the letter stated.

Senator of the 54th district, Pamela A. Helming and assemblyman of the 130th district, Brian Manktelow, are requesting immediate attention to the situation, noting that the tenants deserve answers.