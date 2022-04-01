ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Police trooper was injured in a hit-and-run involving a U-Haul truck Friday morning on 490 westbound near the New York State Thruway.

Authorities say a police pursuit occurred around 8:40 a.m. when the U-Haul struck the trooper, who was outside of their vehicle at the time of the collision.

Officials say the trooper was taken to an area hospital with a significant hand injury. Police say he is expected to survive.

According to New York State Police, the U-Haul truck was wanted in connection to a crime and troopers attempted to block the road during a chase on 490, but the truck sped through the line of police vehicles and struck the trooper in the process.

Around 11 a.m. state and Irondequoit police recovered the U-Haul truck believed to be involved in the hit-and-run in a plaza parking lot on East Ridge Road.

UPDATE: @nyspolice & @IrondequoitPD have recovered the U-Haul truck believed to be used in a chase this morning that included a state trooper being struck by the truck on 490. This is at the Hollywood traders off of Ridge Rd. I’ll be LIVE on @News_8 at noon with the latest. #ROC pic.twitter.com/40B24V3hY9 — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) April 1, 2022

According to Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird, two people inside the U-Haul were detained by law enforcement. He said police are working to see if there is a connection between those in custody and other crimes currently being investigated.

Chief Laird said the truck was located by officers because it was parked in the parking lot of a business that was closed.

