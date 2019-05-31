State Police searching for missing Red Creek woman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Red Creek, NY (WROC) - State Police are searching for a Red Creek woman who hasn't been seen since 4:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Troopers say Katherine Betow, 33, was last seen outside her home on Water Street in Red Creek. She is described as 5'5" tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. When she disappeared she was wearing gray sweat pants, and a black tee shirt. Police say she is not believed to have been wearing shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at (585)-398-4100, or 911.