PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police are searching for a missing Pittsford man who was last seen in Jefferson County.

Matthew S. Vargulick, 43, was last seen walking away from his disabled vehicle on State Route 126 in the town of Rutland on January 17. He hasn’t been seen since.

Vargulick is a white man who stands at 5’5” and weighs 155 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.