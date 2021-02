WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police in Williamson are searching for a missing Ontario man.

63-year-old Thomas Bartula was last seen on January 28, at about 8:30 a.m., at his residence in the town of Ontario.

Bartula may be driving his 2011 Kia Forte with NY registration JFA-3226. Bartula may be in the Rochester area and suffers from health issues that make locating him imperative.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police in Williamson at 315-589-8288 or 911.