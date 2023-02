ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State police are currently on scene at what they are calling a “serious” accident along I-490 in Rochester.

The one-person, one-car crash occurred at around 7 p.m. Sunday, troopers said.

The crash was along I-490 West, just by Winton road. Details are limited at this time. News 8 staff are currently on scene attempting to learn more.

Police have not yet confirmed the status of the individual, but more information is expected shortly.

Location