State Police investigating suspicious death in Pulteney

PULTENEY, N.Y. (WETM) – State Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a man on Glodes Corners Road in Pulteney Thursday morning.

According to State Police, officers responded at approximately 10:06 a.m. for a report of a deceased male. Investigators are interviewing residents in the area and believe the death is not accidental, though they are “not ruling anything out at this time.”

The identity of the deceased man is not being released by police at this time. The responding department was able to enter the home to confirm the death, but NYSP are waiting for a warrant to continue investigation.

The section of Glodes Corner Rd. near the home will most likely be closed of tonight and tomorrow according to NYSP.

The Prattsburgh Central School District was briefly placed on lockout due to the police presence in the area. According to the district’s Facebook page the lockout has been lifted and operations remained the same inside the building.

Good afternoon PCS families, We have lifted the lock-out at PCS under the direction of the Steuben County Sheriff’s… Posted by Prattsburgh Central School on Thursday, October 29, 2020

18 News first learned of the investigation through a viewer tip Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police in Bath at (607)-776-2136.

18 News has a crew in Pulteney and will have more information as it becomes available.