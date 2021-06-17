State police investigating fatal crash in Walworth

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Walworth on Wednesday.

State Police responded to Route 350 in the Town of Walworth around 8:46 p.m.

“A motorist was southbound on Route 350, and for an unknown reason, left the roadway and struck a tree,” Police said in a statement.

The person was ejected from the vehicle and was airlifted to Strong Hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is on going.

News 8 WROC will provide updates on this story as they become available.