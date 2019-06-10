State Police crack down on speeding and aggressive driving during ‘Speed Week’

State police are cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving. This is part of the ‘Speed Week’ enforcement campaign that started on June 6 and runs through June 12.

Along with stepping up their efforts against speeding and aggressive driving, police will also focus on highway work zones and drivers who violate New York’s Move Over Law. This requires that on roads and highways drivers must reduce speed when approaching an emergency vehicle with flashing emergency lights.

On parkways and other controlled access highways with multiple lanes, when approaching an emergency vehicle with lights on drivers must move to the lane immediately adjacent to the emergency vehicle unless traffic or other hazards prevent the driver from doing so safely.

Violations of the Move Over Law are punishable by a moving violation. There were 388 tickets issued for violating the Move Over Law during last years campaign alone.

Troopers will be using both marked and unmarked vehicles as part of the week-long operation to identify distracted, impaired and unbuckled drivers. Troopers issued around 25,000 tickets during last year’s campaign.

The State Police use the Speed Week campaign as an initiative to promote safe driving practices.