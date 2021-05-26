State police: One dead after accident on 104

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police say a person is dead after an accident on Route 104 Wednesday.

State police officials say troopers responded to the scene on 104 eastbound, near the Goodman Street Exit, shortly before 12 pm.

Officials say a motorist stopped in the center lane after an item fell out of the vehicle’s trunk. Once out of the vehicle, the person was then struck by another vehicle from behind.

Police say the person was given life-saving measures and was transported to Rochester General Hospital, but ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

State police officials say more information will be released after the family is notified, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

