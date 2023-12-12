GATES, GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — In a statement to News 8, the New York State Liquor Authority confirmed that a software changeover has delayed licensing to “some” of their applicants.

The SLA calls this a more modern system. The changeover follows the appointment of a new head of the department, Lily Fan. She was appointed and confirmed in June.

They added in a statement:

The SLA and our partners at the Office of Information Technology Services have identified and addressed a number of these issues, and continue to work diligently to resolve any and all issues affecting the businesses that we serve.

At least two businesses in the Rochester area are still waiting to get their licenses after both applying in the summer: Cucina120 in Gates and Silo Brunch Bar in Greece.

Brittney Amato is a manager at Cucina120, and took over a management role when a new owner took over. She says that the change in ownership has added to the delays.

She is frustrated at what she calls the lack of communication from the SLA, especially since her bottom line is hurting in the meantime.

“We have a lot of people reaching out to us saying they will dine in when we have our liquor license, so its taken a big toll,” she said.

She told News 8 Tuesday that they were able to get a kind of temporary license that will allow her to serve on Saturdays this month.

Peter Causyn is the owner of Silo Brunch Bar. He says he had to re-apply in August, as a fire destroyed most of the building, and the resulting construction delayed their opening by a year.

He says they are still without a permanent or temporary license. As a brunch bar, he can’t serve the drinks people are expecting and says he has no direct communication with the SLA.

“A lot of our customers are waiting for something, they ask us about it every day,” he said. “We’re very hopeful to hear something soon, it would be very helpful to our business… We feel we could be even busier once we get our liquor license.”