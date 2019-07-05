State lawmakers pass new boating safety bill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Boaters may have to go through an extra step before getting out on the water.

The New York State Assembly and Senate have passed a bill called Brianna’s Law. It requires boaters to take a boating safety course. Right now only boaters younger than 22 years old are required to take it.

Bill Delaney spends a lot of his summer on his boat on Lake Ontario. He knows safety is important and decided to take a boating safety course years ago, even though he wasn’t required to.

“I think an awful lot of people buy a boat and they get the keys and they drive away and they have no idea what they’re doing and they don’t know anything about the navigation rules, and so requiring everybody to learn what it’s all about is great for everybody,” said Delaney.

Boaters at the Port of Rochester marina said there’s a lot of rules you learn in the safety course that might not be obvious when you’re out on the water, stuck in a situation with another boater.

“Two boats are crossing, who’s got the right of way? It’s not obvious always and so you need to understand that and the other person needs to understand that so you’re both on the same page,” said Delaney.

“You learn the differences with the buoys, there’s a rule they call red right return. If you’re coming out from the sea with your buoy on the right that means you’re coming into home port,” said boater Henry Goettel.

Marianne Warfle, general manager of the Port of Rochester marina, said it gets congested in the marina. Getting more boaters educated on safety would be a huge help.

“I have seen some people that really just don’t understand courtesy between other boaters and how to operate it and not hit other boats and not hit the wall and things of that nature,” said Warfle.

There’s a five year phase-in period to allow boaters to comply with the new law. The bill is now headed to Governor Cuomo’s desk and he’s expected to sign it.