State lawmakers continue to blame Plan 2014 for flooding

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - With Lake Ontario's water levels still on the rise, many state lawmakers are taking aim at the International Joint Commission's Plan 2014.

The plan was meant to mimic the natural cycle of the lake waters. Meaning the rise would be somewhat higher and drop lower than the old plan allowed. Monday state lawmakers met to discuss the plan and say it is largely to blame for the flooding and should be revised.

"We don't have one thousand year floods two of the last three years. That's not a coincidence and from the governor, on down we all agree the IJC needs to come up with a better plan. This never happened before and it should never happen again." said Assemblyman Mark Johns.

The IJC has remained adamant that the flooding is mainly the result of the weather and would have happened pre-plan 2014.