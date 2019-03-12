State: Rochester City School District's mental health services failed Trevyan Rowe Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - State leaders have released their report looking into the death of Trevyan Rowe -- the Rochester student with autism who was found dead after going missing last year.

On the morning of March 8, 2018, Rowe took the bus to School 12 on South Avenue, but security cameras showed he never went inside. After days of searching by police and hundreds of volunteers, Rowe's body was found in the Genesee River.

Despite missing class, the Rochester City School District said three teachers marked him present on the day he disappeared. As a result, Rowe wasn't reported missing until later that afternoon when he didn't come home on the bus.

Tuesday, Attorney General Letitia James and State Education Department Commissioner MaryEllen Elia released their report into the circumstances of Rowe's death.

“The death of Trevyan Rowe was a tragedy,” writes AG James in a statement. “In an effort to ensure that this never happens again, we engaged in a thorough and thoughtful investigation of the policies and procedures in place at the Rochester City School District. It is clear that there were systemic failures at the school and I strongly urge the school district to implement the recommendations outlined in this report."

The report includes 23 recommendations for the city school district to prevent another death like Rowe's. It groups the failures by the district into four categories: 1.) mental health services, 2.) special education, 3.) attendance policies, and 4.) school safety.

The report sheds insight into Rowe's delicate mental state leading up to his death in March 2018. According to officials, Rowe, who transferred to Rochester in 2013 after attending classes in Texas and Arkansas, suffered from suicidal thoughts.

The state writes:

Over the ensuing years, he became confused and panicked during a fire drill, wandered away from classes when he reportedly became overwhelmed, and had the Mobile Crisis Team at Strong Memorial Hospital called on him on at least three occasions in or about November 2013, sometime in the fall of 2016, and in September 2017. By the time Trevyan was a fifth grader, he was observed writing suicidal statements in his school notebooks, and would occasionally raise his hand to ask off-topic questions about attempting to kill himself during class lectures.

But, despite Rowe's status as a special needs student and suffering from "increasingly problematic behaviors and suicidal ideations," the state says "he was not recommended for in-school counseling during his first four years at RCSD."

Staff members, however, recommended Rowe receive outside mental health treatment even though, the state says, years later it became clear "that those recommendations would not, or perhaps could not, be carried out, even as Trevyan’s behaviors increasingly affected his studies at School #12."

In 2017, RCSD staff finally recommended in-school counseling services for Rowe. But, sadly, at the same time, Rowe's behavior worsened. State investigators say that was evidenced by an incident in September 2017 where Rowe tried to harm himself.

The report details this:

When Trevyan began seventh grade in the fall of 2017, his problematic behaviors had reached a new level. For instance, at dismissal time on or about September 20, 2017, he became extremely upset and threatened (and according to some even attempted) to run between the buses to harm himself. When the school safety officer caught up with him, Trevyan told him that he wanted to kill himself, so Trevyan was physically escorted back into the building. Because Trevyan denied wanting to kill himself when evaluated by the newly-assigned social worker at School #12, he was sent home.

School staff did call Strong's Mobile Crisis Unit and have them go to Rowe's home that day., but failed to follow-up with Strong outside of a phone call that was not returned.

Attendance, school safety, and transportation problems

The new report also reveals that March 8, 2018 wasn't the first time Rowe disappeared from school. Officials say Rowe would wander away from classes when he became overwhelmed. In October 2017, Rowe became upset during his special education class and ran out of the school. An administrator covering for the principal tried to search for Rowe, but couldn't find him.

On that day, however, state investigators say Rowe returned to class about an hour later. But, despite the disappearance, the report says no written safety plan was created for Rowe.

On the day of March 8, 2018, officials say Rowe took the bus to class, but never entered the building. According to the report, Rowe got off the bus, headed north, in the wrong direction, towards the side of the school before heading west along the library wall into a wooded area off school property.

At this time, however, officials say staff members assigned to monitor bus arrivals were mostly inside the building or right at the building's entrance. Those who were out further out on the sidewalk were talking amongst themselves and rarely looking towards the buses, the report says security footage shows. The driver, who was a substitute that day, also failed to notice Rowe going in the wrong direction.

In class, where Rowe was missing, his teacher submitted their attendance report on time but marked Rowe as "present." Two other teachers did the same thing that day, officials said. Rowe's second-period teacher, however, marked his as absent. But, the state writes that the RCSD system is designed to trigger a robocall to parents when a student is marked as an "unexcused absence" during the first period only. Because Rowe was marked as present, no calls went out and Rowe wasn't reported missing until he failed to show up at home that afternoon and his family went to the school around 3:30 p.m. to look for him.

A vice principal worked for two hours to determine if Rowe had taken the bus to school or attended any class that day. Nobody called police until 5:15 p.m. and a search for Rowe was launched. District leaders were alerted to the disappearance later the evening -- including the Director of Safety and Security.

The report reads:

Several phone calls were also made by school staff and the School Chief to the Director of Safety and Security for RCSD, but the Director had been out on medical leave that day and was taking medications that impaired her ability to recall any details of her conversations that evening and there is no evidence that she designated an alternate to act in her stead.

Rowe's disappearance was included in an email by the director outlining three notable incidents during that day in the district. Rowe's disappearance was the third item. The message read:

There is a missing School #12 student who rode the bus to school, but didn’t come into the school. This evening it was reported that the student had lost his phone and made a comment if he didn’t find it, he was going to kill himself. The police and the parents were working with the school administrators on this investigation.

The state says the district's safety department failed to send officials to help police with the search until the next morning when Rowe's story was on the news. According to the state, news reports were how many district and school staff members found out that Rowe was missing.

Statement from interim Superintendent Daniel Lowengard

The death of Trevyan Rowe continues to have a profound impact on all of us, and we will always keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers. We have received the State Attorney General’s report and will be reviewing it thoroughly. We have already implemented a number of improved measures to ensure our student attendance and supervision procedures meet the highest standards. We continue to monitor and enhance safety protocols. The safety and well-being of our students continue to be our top priority.

Nearly half of the recommendations fall under the mental health and special education areas. They range from schools should timely review school records from students who transferred to their schools, to the school district should work closely with their mental health staff to ensure students with disabilities or extreme behavioral conditions are addressed adequately.

A big recommendation that the report highlighted stated that the school should accurately classify each student’s disability. According to the report, it would have been more appropriate to change Trevyan’s disability classification from learning disability to emotionally disturbed by the committee on special education as he continued to attend school number 12.



