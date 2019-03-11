State courts say juror voicemail is back up and running

Update: Officials say that the voicemail has been fixed.

Original: The voicemail system that allows jurors to check their status with the courts is down, officials tell News 8.

Due to the outage, the New York State Unified Court System is asking jurors to check their status on its website.

For March 11 jurors, officials say A461 through A640 are required to report Tuesday morning to the Hall of Justice by 8:30 a.m.

Other jurors are asked to check their status after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for further information. Court workers are hoping the system is fixed by that point.