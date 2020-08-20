State announces $2.67 million project to make Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park more flood resilient

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park will get a $2.67 million upgrade to make it more resilient to floods, New York state officials announced Wednesday.

The project, according to the state, will make docks, the parking lot and the boat launch higher so they can stay operational in the event of high water. The initiative is part of the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

“Our parks are economic drivers,” said Erik Kulleseid, the New York State Parks Commissioner. “Our parks are important, they’re important in getting people out and spending money in our upstate communities.”

Another goal, the state said, is to repair damage from 2017 and 2019, both particularly bad years for flooding.

The announcement from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office said the initiative would also include a playground and a pavilion.

Lawmakers were on hand for the ceremony, including Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and Congressman Joe Morelle (D-NY).

“And what’s better, we are also ensuring that the public infrastructure, essential to providing access to this beautiful water, does not succumb to the inevitable rising waters,” said Seeley.

Lynn Platt, a guest taking a walk at the Marine Park, told News 8 she is glad to see the flooding issue addressed.

“It’s been more often than not,” said Platt. “I guess I didn’t really pay attention because it’s almost like the new normal. But it has been a couple times that it’s been noticeable.”

Flooding, Platt added, is a problem in many towns along the lake shore.

“They definitely need to do something about this,” continued Platt, “because it’s high everywhere. We know some people who live on the lake and they kind of live in fear, because you don’t know what’s going to happen one day to the next with the flooding.”

According to Seeley, the initiative would likely be complete by October.