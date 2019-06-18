Stars of Tomorrow headed to NYC to represent Rochester Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jack D'Angelo and Mia Hall are headed to New York City to represent Rochester in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards. [ + - ] Video

Rochester, NY (WROC) - The winners of the RBTL Stars of Tomorrow Contest are heading to New York City.

Jack D'Angelo from Warsaw High School and Mia Hall from Eastridge High School are the winners representing Rochester.

In May the two competed in a singing contest to represent Rochester in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, which will take place next week. The two say it's about fun first.

Hall said when she found out, she was "Surprised more than anything. Surprised, I had no idea. I was going in like 'this is fun', I wasn't expecting too much out of it. But now I'm going. And regardless of who wins there or not, it's like you've already won."

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards are happening on June 24th. Best of luck to Jack and Mia.