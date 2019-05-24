Stars of Tomorrow compete for a chance to represent Rochester in New York City Video

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - On Thursday night, 36 local students competed for their chance to represent Rochester in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

The students were recognized last week at the Stars of Tomorrow ceremony. Each student performed musical selections in front of a group of adjudicators who made cuts until there was only one male and one female student left.

John Bolton works on Broadway in New York City and had a message for anyone looking to do the same.

“I always say be you. You are the only you there is. You are your own secret weapon. Don't try to be someone else. Don't imitate anyone else, take what you got and run with it,” said Bolton.

The two students who won Thursday night will head to New York City to compete against other representatives on Broadway for the chance to win a scholarship to NYU.

The competition takes place on June 24.

