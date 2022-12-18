ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Starbucks workers gathered in front of the Mt. Hope location in Rochester striking in solidarity with fellow workers across the country.

Emma Brower, who is one of the workers on strike speaking for the group, says they just want what’s fair.

“Broadly we’re fighting for better pay, more ability to turn away problem customers. Like safety is a big issue because as it is a lot of the time we can’t really rely on the company having our back if we have a customer harassing us verbally or physically,” she said.

The Mt. Hope location in Rochester is now one of many unionized Starbucks across the country.

Brower says so far the response from the public has been positive overall, but they haven’t received the response they were looking for from the Starbucks corporation She says they refused to negotiate and left within two minutes during a recent session.

“They’ve made it very clear that they aren’t willing to negotiate with us in good faith and not willing to give us a contract and they’re not willing to respect us,” she said.

News 8 reached out to the corporation for a statement regarding the strike, the corporation shared the following response:

Our hope is the union would respect our right to share information and our perspective just as we respect their right to do so. We respect our partners’ rights to have their voices heard and we are committed to listening.