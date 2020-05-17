1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Star Wars-themed pilsner launches at Manchester brewery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s not a story the Jedi would tell you.

However, despite the socially-distanced circumstances, it’s still a story on the Light Side.

Reinvention Brewing Company in Manchester has unveiled a Star Wars-themed brew, called the “Galactic Empire Imperial Pilsner,” and at 9% ABV, it’s strong with the Force.

On Saturday, the brewery continued its anniversary celebration weekend.

“We’re very excited, said George Aldrich, the owner and director of brewing operations, “but it is a little bit mixed. This obviously isn’t the celebration we originally had planned.”

Due to social distancing constraints, Reinvention couldn’t throw the much larger party they had planned. But, as General Leia would say: hope.

The brewery is using a drive-up window to deliver their specialty beer to customers in a safe way. That’s an option Emma Shannon, a bartender at the brewery, sees as a big help to their customers.

“People are so bummed out that they can’t go out and do things the way they wanted to, so it still gives people a reason to get out and still be able to follow what they should be doing,” said Shannon.

“It is so touching to see people come back,” continued Aldrich. “There’s people that’ll show up like ‘I don’t need more beer, but I just want to buy some more to help you’ and that means so much to me that they’re willing to give.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss