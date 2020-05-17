Star Wars-themed pilsner launches at Manchester brewery

MANCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s not a story the Jedi would tell you.

However, despite the socially-distanced circumstances, it’s still a story on the Light Side.

Reinvention Brewing Company in Manchester has unveiled a Star Wars-themed brew, called the “Galactic Empire Imperial Pilsner,” and at 9% ABV, it’s strong with the Force.

On Saturday, the brewery continued its anniversary celebration weekend.

“We’re very excited, said George Aldrich, the owner and director of brewing operations, “but it is a little bit mixed. This obviously isn’t the celebration we originally had planned.”

Due to social distancing constraints, Reinvention couldn’t throw the much larger party they had planned. But, as General Leia would say: hope.

The brewery is using a drive-up window to deliver their specialty beer to customers in a safe way. That’s an option Emma Shannon, a bartender at the brewery, sees as a big help to their customers.

“People are so bummed out that they can’t go out and do things the way they wanted to, so it still gives people a reason to get out and still be able to follow what they should be doing,” said Shannon.

“It is so touching to see people come back,” continued Aldrich. “There’s people that’ll show up like ‘I don’t need more beer, but I just want to buy some more to help you’ and that means so much to me that they’re willing to give.”