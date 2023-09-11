MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — STAR credit checks are being delivered to homeowners in Monroe County as of this week. “STAR” stands for “school tax relief,” and it’s calculated by assessed property value and taxpayer income.

But in the past decade or so the program has gone through some changes. In 2014 –

New York State changed the program. Starting in 2015, new homeowners had to get the STAR credit by rebate check, instead of it being an automatically applied exemption.

Current homeowners could opt into the check plan, or stay as an exemption. Henrietta Town Supervisor Steve Schultz said Monday:

“They basically let people know that the possibility that the rebate check could get larger in the future, whereas the exemption will never get larger, thus trying to encourage more people to get the check,” he said.

Another reason why the exemption or rebate may feel lower is that many homes in the Monroe County area have hit the cap, meaning that many people are maxing out the amount they can get from the state.

Schultz says most homes in Henrietta have hit that cap. School and property taxes have generally continued to go upward, pushing more homeowners closer to the cap.

“I’m certain as a percentage, it’s going down,” Schultz said. “As their assessments go up, and as the tax levies go up, they’re going to see that it looks like a smaller and smaller portion.”

Chili Town Supervisor David Dunning also said Monday that if you want more back on your STAR credit, pay attention and vote on school budgets.

“It’s time ten times cheaper per 100,000 dollars of assessed value to run the town,” Dunning said. Schultz said that the Rush-Henrietta school budget continues to decrease in rate compared to the town taxes.

Now if you haven’t gotten your check yet, the town of Chili has a very comprehensive list here.

Most of which can be applied to any town. But the deadline to pay your tax bill by installments is September 15. The bill is totally due on October 2nd.