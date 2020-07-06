Man with gun in standoff with Geneva police, residents told to avoid the area

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials are on scene of a home in Geneva trying to encourage a man with a gun to come out of the home peacefully.

According to the Geneva Police Department, officers responded to North Genesee Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for the reported menacing complaint with a gun involved.

Officers spoke with a victim who said she was “menaced with a long gun at the residence.”

Here’s another vantage point of the scene here. Suspect still has not come out. It’s been more than 10 hours since he barricaded himself. pic.twitter.com/IXd4Ll4UeH — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) July 6, 2020

GPD said the man stayed inside the residence while police were on scene investigating. Officers attempted to talk with the man and negotiate for the next four hours. However, the man is still inside the home.

The area of North Genesee Street between Avenue A and Wilbur Avenue is still shut down. GPD is asking residents to avoid pedestrian and vehicular travel in the area.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police are both on scene to help the GPD.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.