Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive 2019

The National Association of Letter Carriers held its 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday. Letter carriers spent the day picking up bags of non-perishable food left by mailboxes nationwide.

Wester New York communities donated nearly 1 million pounds of food last year.

Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest single-day food drive. Since the drive began in 1993, total donations have surpassed 1.6 billion pounds of food.

All food collected is brought to local food pantries, food banks, and soup kitchens.

“There really are kind people still out there,” USPS employee Angela Norman said. “No matter what’s going on there are people willing to help people who are in need.”

