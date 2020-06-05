Staff at University of Rochester Medical Center kneel in silent reflection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Medical care workers from University of Rochester are also taking part in peaceful protests and remembrances following the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests and rioting at 1pm today.

Tears coming from some medical professionals as they silently kneel @UR_Med @News_8 pic.twitter.com/bHouXRzcdc — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) June 5, 2020

Staff @UR_Med are taking time outside the hospital, to address racism as what medical leaders here call a public health crisis @News_8 @patrileytv pic.twitter.com/G2WgXE3FCE — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) June 5, 2020

Right outside of Strong Memorial Hospital, both staff and caregivers will walk outside to the main parking loop on Elmwood Ave., and will take a knee in “silent reflection.”

The scene in front of Strong Memorial Hospital, where staff and faculty are standing in solidarity. Video from @rebeccareports who is on scene now. pic.twitter.com/uUcVvcs4Es — News 8 WROC (@News_8) June 5, 2020

URMC also provided this in a release to the media today:

“In addition to taking a knee, several speakers will provide a few brief words, including Dr. Guylda Johnson, resident at the School of Medicine and Dentistry, about addressing systemic racism as a public health crisis.”

Doctors and residents in white coats can be seen, as well as people in scrubs and plainclothes. Hundreds of workers from University of Rochester medicine are participating.