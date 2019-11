Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters with the St. Paul Boulevard Fire Department made a special rescue today.

They were called to a home on St. Paul Boulevard for a report of a puppy trapped in a heating vent. Officials say the puppy fell from the second floor to the basement.

The dog was rescued and is doing fine. On social media, the firefighters said they don’t just rescue cats from trees.

The St. Paul Blvd. FD responded for a puppy that was stuck in a heating vent this afternoon. Firefighters quickly… Posted by St. Paul Boulevard Fire Association on Saturday, November 16, 2019

Monroe County Ambulance nad Irondequote Police assisted with the rescue.