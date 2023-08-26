CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – If you’ve driven through Canandaigua this week you likely noticed carnival rides being put up at St. Mary’s Church. This weekend marks St. Mary’s 51st annual festival full of rides, games, food, and more.

Ticket prices for rides are $1 each. The number of tickets required for each ride are posted by the rides. Organizers say wristbands to ride all afternoon will be sold for $20 for the matinee time Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

There will be no ATMs on site so be sure to bring cash with you for all sales and concessions. The festival will continue in the evening from 6:30-11 p.m. The church is located on 95 N Main Street by E Gibson Street.