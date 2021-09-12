St. Josaphat’s hosts annual Ukrainian Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Catholic Church hosted the 49th annual Ukrainian Festival with a drive-thru on Saturday afternoon. The larger festival was canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We came up with the drive-thru event to be able to share the Ukrainian food,” festival chairman Andrew Hanushevsky said. “[It’s] just something to bring some piece of the festival back to the community.”

The drive-thru reopens Sunday and it’ll run from 1-6 p.m at St. Josaphat’s on E Ridge Road.

