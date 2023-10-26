ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was a spooktacular show of costumes at Saint John’s Home in Rochester Thursday, as residents got in the spirit of Halloween.

This event brought together trick-or-treaters of all ages — some big, some small.

The residents were joined by their families, members of the staff, and RIT students who came to volunteer. A few little ones from Generations Daycare tagged along too.

There were also some recreational activities to foster meaningful connections, making sure this is a Halloween party they never forget.