ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher College reported Monday that within the on-campus population, there are now 52 cases of COVID-19.

There have been 52 confirmed cases reported between Oct. 10 and Oct. 23 so far.

Only one case was reported in the previous 14-day period, Sept. 26 to Oct. 9.

You can keep track of the college’s case count here.