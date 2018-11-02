St. John Fisher College hosts gun informational session

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Students, faculty and staff at St. John Fisher College gathered Thursday night to talk guns.

An informational session was held on campus, which included expert panelists on both sides of the debate.

This included The Genesee Conservation League, The National Rifle Association, SUNY Brockport and the group "Moms Demand Action," which aims to stop gun violence in America.

The goal was to have students walk away with more knowledge on the topic, so they're able to make their own opinions ahead of Tuesday's general election.