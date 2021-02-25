St. John Fisher accepting applications for new online master’s in nursing program

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wegmans School of Nursing at St. John Fisher College announced it is accepting applications for its newly launched online master of science in nursing degree.

Fisher Nursing Online will allow nursing students to choose from a variety of specializations, including psychiatric mental health, adult gerontology primary care, adult gerontology acute care, and family-focused care.

“We are excited to be able to offer graduate nursing students a program that matches not only their career aspirations, but their lifestyle,” Dean of the School of Nursing Dr. Patricia Gatlin said in a statement.

The curriculum, which can be completed at a full- or part-time pace, fuses academic and clinical coursework to best equip professional nurses with the theoretical and clinical experience necessary to lead change, promote health, and improve access to quality care.

The first cohort of students in the online pathway will begin classes in fall 2021.