St. Bonaventure University president hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WROC) — The president of St. Bonaventure University, Dr. Dennis DePerro, tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Eve.

Dr. DePerro hasn’t been on campus since Dec. 18, when the university’s holiday break began. He was staying at his second home in Syracuse when he tested positive six days later.

According to the university’s website, DePerro was hospitalized earlier this week after he developed pneumonia as a result of the virus. As he is recovering, Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs will temporarily assume leadership of SBU.

University offices will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4 and classes are to begin Jan. 25.

