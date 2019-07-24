St. Ann’s Community expanding into Skyview on the Ridge

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — St. Ann’s Community is expanding their adult day health care service to Skyview on the Ridge, the former Irondequoit Mall, in 2020.

St. Ann’s officials say this expansion will double the number of people they can serve.

“The need for adult day health care services in our community is growing and to meet that need we require more space,” St. Ann’s Community CEO and President Michael E. McRae said in a press release. “Adult day health care allows seniors to stay at home longer while getting assistance with medications, meals, and the opportunity to participate in social activities. We are excited to be a part of the redevelopment of the former Irondequoit Mall and the town’s vision to build a multi-generational community.”

The expansion is made possible due to a grant from the Greater Rochester Health Foundation.