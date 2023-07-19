ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday, Saint Ann’s Community in Rochester is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Saint Ann’s was founded in 1873 by the sisters of Saint Joseph as a ministry of service. Today, they serve as Rochester’s leading senior housing and health services provider with a mission to “care for the most important people on Earth.”

They say they hope to continue serving future generations for years to come.

“St. Ann’s has always been one to adapt and change and be there for the community,” President and CEO Michael McRae told News 8. “We are a true community benefit, and I could tell you that next generation is going to want to live in such a setting that they are able to be at their highest, fullest potential.”

Bishop Salvatore Matano, Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello were also invited to attend the Gala.