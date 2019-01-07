Spurring creativity in children Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Opportunities for creativity is the mantra for the local theater company OFC Creations!

Executive Director Eric Johnson and Program Developer Andrea Gregoire discussed what the organization offers Monday during News 8 at Noon.

"We were formed in 2005," Johnson said of OFC Creations. "We've been doing a ton of educational programs at schools. We actually go in and teach drama programs after classes and put on a full show. Now we're based out of the Lyric Theatre. We're doing after-school activities, evening activities, as well as break camps for February break, spring break, and summer. Kids can come, put on a full show and learn about acting and learn about singing and dance, as well as take private lessons, if they want that more one-on-one attention. It kind of creates the full scope of doing musical theater."

Gregoire said the camps are open to children ages 4 to 18 and take place throughout the Rochester area at the Kodak Center, Lyric Theatre and Seton Catholic School. "We want them to have a great time. It's summer camp, we want them to have fun. We want them to learn as well; learn how the theater works. They get so much from it. They get a lot self-confidence and public speaking skills. These are all great skills they're going to need for whatever career they choose, whether it's not theater or it is theater. We want them to get all of them. They work together as a team. It's amazing what they do in two weeks. From the first day where they get their scripts, and they've never seen it before, to the performances two weeks later. That's teamwork right there, and that's a big piece of the camps."

Johnson noted OFC Creations also put together adult community shows as well. "We're doing the 'Golden Girls' musical. That'll be this spring. It's actually featuring a cast of all-adult, male actors. I'll be in the show, playing Bea Arthur's role, as well as several other well-known male actors in the area. It should be a lot of fun! That will be in April at the Lyric Theatre as well."

To learn more about OFC Creations and its offerings, visit OFCCreations.com.

