Spring warmth creates perfect snow at Bristol Mountain

BRISTOL, NY (WROC) – Temperatures in the 60s for March will wipe away most snow packs around the region with the exception of ski resorts. All the local resorts from Holiday Valley to Swain to Bristol Mountain remain open with limited hours for those looking for a late-season ski or snowboard.

(Kate) “Spring skiing is one of our favorite things,” said Kate Busby with her husband Hal. “Nice soft snow, easy on the knees.”

Steven Fuller, Vice President of Bristol Mountain said that this season has been one of the best for snow conditions. While the season started a bit late, after Thanksgiving, it has been finishing strong with cold and snow from January through March.

Bristol Mountain has “Goldilocks” snow as they sport a two foot base. West Coast type corn snow as temps hold in the 60s all week. Some psyched skiers talked to me for my story @News_8 at 5 @BristolMountain @EricSnitilWx @AdamChodak @john_kucko pic.twitter.com/224fLJPwOD — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) March 22, 2021

“[We] had a great long stretch of cold temperatures,” said Fuller” and it made for great snowmaking, but it also made for great quality snow on the mountain.” Expert snow making allowed for a two-foot base to establish at the mountain and that will help extend the season. “Our base layer of snow actually helps to insulate the entire mountain, so even with warm temperatures, the snow behind us isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.”

Just don’t forget the sunscreen. Full sun means the UV can double as the sun’s rays hit you from above and below. Fuller says the snow is perfect for beginners and experts. “They especially like to come out first thing in the morning and then as the sun warms up, it really creates a different dynamic on the hill. We have what we call corn snow.”

Bristol Mountain plans to stay open through April 4. Holiday Valley and Swain will also likely remain open through April with reduced hours.