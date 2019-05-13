Sportsman club volunteers cleaning up highway in Clarkson find missing boy

CLARKSON, NY (WROC) -- A boy reported missing in Clarkson was found by a group of volunteers working to clean-up a nearby highway.

Deputies say they initially responded to Lawrence Road in Clarkson for the report of a missing child Saturday morning.

After conducting a search, they weren't able to find him. But deputies say, after a couple of hours, a group cleaning up a section of the highway between Route 260 and Route 18 spotted the child.

Frank Petricone and members from the North Star Sportsman Club started their Saturday morning on Roosevelt Highway never expecting they would become heroes.

"We were walking in a westward direction, picking up anything that's trash," he explains. "Just doing our job as citizens."

About an hour into their Adopt-A-Highway cleanup project, a sheriff's patrol pulled up alongside.

Frank says the deputy "stopped his squad car, asked us if we had seen a small child of Asian descent and he said keep your eyes open."

The group did just that as they continued picking up trash, until about 10 a.m. when they got ready to go home.

"Low and behold out across the field, by the trees, we see a child, or we see a person... We don't know it's the child yet," he explains. "So we initially assumed it might be a turkey hunter."

But it wasn't a turkey hunter, it was the 11-year-old missing child. The group made a quick call to 911 and Frank put the boy in his truck to get warm. "He was soaked from his feet all the way up to his knees, he only had light clothes on, he didn't have a jacket on. so he was cold."

Frank says it was a right place, right time situation.