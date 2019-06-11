Sports betting to officially begin at Del Lago this summer

On Tuesday, gambling regulators in New York voted to allow sports betting at four upstate casinos- and Del Lago Resort and Casino in the Finger Lakes is on that list.

Sports betting has been on high demand from Del Lago’s customers for awhile and their requests have finally been granted.

General manager Mark Juliano said this new addition, officially called Draft Kings Sportsbook at Del Lago will bring more variety to the already successful resort.

“They will not only participate in the Sportsbook but also in the hotel, and on the gaming floor, at our slot machines, at our table games, food and beverages, so it’s gonna be a great addition,” said Juliano.

They’re already working on building a new lounge just for sports betting- and the 6,000 square foot space will have 20 self serve kiosks as well as a near floor to ceiling TV and other TVs to cover the rest of the games.

“It will appear as an area where there’s a lot of excitement and where a lot of things will be going on, big TVs all around, so people will be drawn to it immediately.”

Juliano said theyll have wagering on all sports and they plan to start up this summer.

They also said this will bring an additional 10 to 15 new jobs to Del Lago including Sportsbook employees and extra bar and restaurant staff for the new lounge.