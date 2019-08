TYRE, N.Y. (WROC) — Del Lago Resort and Casino is getting ready to open sports betting at noon on Friday, August 23.

The 6,000 square foot Draftkings Sportsbook lounge features dozens of betting kiosks, a bar, and restaurant.

Six-time NFL Pro-Bowler Donovan McNabb will join Friday’s official opening.

The New York State’s Gaming Commission approved regulations for sports betting earlier this year.