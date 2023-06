ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The oldest spray park in the City of Rochester will be closed for the summer.

The Humboldt R-Center splash pad area will be replaced and upgraded. The plan is to have the new and improved space up and running by the summer of 2024, the city told RochesterFirst.com.

The city said it is working to keep the playground and park area open throughout the construction project.

The water play area opened in 2001.

