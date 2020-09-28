Spike in gun purchases ahead of what could be a busy hunting season

ROCHESTER (WROC) – Bow season for big game begins on October 1 and gun season for big game begins on November 21. Major excitement has been surrounding the opening season as thousands of new hunters enter the season. So many that some gun shop owners are saying they are having a tough time keeping up with such high demand.

Tim Kinton of Kinton Guns says that hunting season is usually not a reason for an increase in sales, but this year is different. Kinton says the coronavirus pandemic has kept people inside and this hunting season has been a great reason for them to get back outdoors.

Image courtesy the DEC

If you would like to apply for a hunting permit, you can do so here.