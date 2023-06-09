ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Spencerport Central School District announced Superintendent Kristin Swann’s upcoming retirement Friday.
According to the district, Swann will resign on June 30 , “to pursue other opportunities.”
The district did not share any information about its next steps regarding leadership.
Statement from Superintendent Kristin Swann
“It has been my utmost privilege and honor to serve as the superintendent of this district. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, fostered a nurturing and inclusive environment and witnessed countless success stories. I am immensely proud of the progress we have made and the positive impact we have had on the lives of our students. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the incredible students, faculty and staff who have inspired me every day with their compassion, enthusiasm and support. I’m grateful for your collaboration and hope our collective achievements will continue to propel the district to even greater heights.”